Powered by Ranchland Honday in Williams Lake

Twice a week on The Goat. Hear Kyler take you through the BIGGEST rock songs in Canada on the Top Rock 20 Countdown, Saturdays from 7pm-9pm and Sundays from 3pm-5pm.

Rock Music Rules, but only a few songs can be the greatest. As we go on a journey through 20 killer tracks, hear what your favourite bands are up to, when their next shows are, and what makes them so great, and of course we take a look back at the bands that came before us, celebrating important parts of rock history on our way to the top too.