The City of Williams Lake will be able to progress social development and poverty reduction thanks to a $50,000 grant.

In a news release, it says that vulnerable seniors in the Williams Lake area will receive financial and digital literacy support to help them, among other things, transition from provincial to federal income assistance programs online.

These projects are from the third intake of the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ (UBCM) Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program. This supports local government projects or plans to reduce poverty at the local level.

“These grants will support action at a local level. Municipalities will work with community partners to develop strategies that can break the cycle of poverty, strengthening communities and improving the lives of all British Columbians.” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, in the news release.

The intent of the funding is for local governments to develop initiatives that are aligned with TogetherBC, B.C.’s poverty-reduction strategy.

“These projects build upon local government relationships and will aid participants in identifying the unique needs of vulnerable and low-income people in each community.” said Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, UBCM President, in the news release.

A total of over $1 million will be split up between 24 local governments around the province, with 18 projects.

To learn more about the UBCM Poverty Reduction Planning and Actions Program grants, you can visit their webpage.