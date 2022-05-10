- Advertisement -

A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a 39-year old man, charged in connection with a serious assault in Quesnel.

Richard James Meier is due back in provincial court on September 9th.

Meier is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He was arrested back on December 8th after police were called to G.R. Baker Hospital for a victim of an assault.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between two people at he Northern Network of Peers for Equality on St. Laurent Avenue.

Police say a 36-year old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

RCMP say the suspect and the victim are known to each other.