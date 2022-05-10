- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake will be accepting applications for its semiannual event hosting grant for the month of May.

The grant was introduced back in 2011, and has supported dozens of events, with two annual deadlines at the end of May and the end of November.

“The goal is to assist some local non-profit organizations to grow, market, and host multi-day events to draw in some other people from outside the community.” says Greg Sabatino, Events and Marketing Coordinator for the City of Williams Lake.

A total of $5,000 has been assigned from the City’s annual budget to go towards the event hosting grant.

“The money is allocated based on how many people will be attending the event, and by whether it is a regional, provincial, national, or international event.”

For more information on the grant, you can visit the City of Williams Lake website.