I first got into radio when I was a kid when a friend and I made our own radio shows on cassete tapes. Growing up in 100 Mile House, I did a workstudy at this very station.

Thanks to some good advice from my radio mentor Larry Rode, I got a certificate in broadcast arts in 1991. After failing to break into radio after school, I did other jobs but kept my hand in, working as morning host and program director at my universitys station, WUFK in Fort Kent, Maine.

Coming back to 100 Mile, when the afternoon and news job opened up, I took the dive back into radio! When Larry retired after nearly 35 years in 100 Mile, I took over the morning show. I’m happy to be at CKBX, where I always wanted to work, and waking up my hometown!

Tune-in with Chris weekday mornings from 6am to 10am

