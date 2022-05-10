Hi, I’m Tim. The guy getting you ready for another great day in the Cariboo.

I was born and raised in Edmonton, graduated from Radio School at NAIT in 2014, and spent time working and living around Alberta in Red Deer, Peace River, and Wainwright.

In late 2020 I packed my bags and moved to BC, briefly staying in Vanderhoof before settling down in Quesnel, and I gotta say; coming to the Cariboo is the best decision I’ve ever made. Every day feels like a new adventure, and it always looks like one outside too. When I’m not behind the mic I’m usually wandering around some random trail nearby, finding something new for my record collection, or spending time with my fiance and our dog and two cats.

Can’t wait to see you in person as things open up more.

- Advertisement -

Tune-in with Tim weekday mornings from 6am to 1-am