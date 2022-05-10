- Advertisement -

100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter early yesterday (May 9) morning at a business compound in the 5400 block of Highway 24 near Lone Butte.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said police believe possibly two vehicles were involved.

He said one vehicle was used to drive through the large gate at the front of the property as the gates were sheared right off the posts, the business was then entered by the unknown suspects.

“A 2017 F-350 dually crew cab Ford truck along with 2 red-colored tidy tanks, an assortment of tools, including chainsaws and other small handheld tools were taken from the site.” Nielsen said.

Police said the truck, BC license plate LN5239, has a large customized aluminum “headache” rack with a large hinged pilot sign normally folded down into the back of the truck along with vinyl decals affixed to the side of the truck.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers.