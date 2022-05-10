This year’s annual Commencement Ceremony at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake will look a little different.

“This Graduation Class will be consisting of our previous years as well because COVID kind of put the damper on us being able to hold any in-person events,” TRU Marketing Coordinator Kourtney Cameron said, “so we’re kind of doing a combination of everything so it will be 2020, 2021, and 2022, graduates coming together for this event.”

Cameron added that it’s important for the Graduation students from those years to be recognized.

“It’s very much not the same kind of getting recognized just by receiving your certificate. A lot of people are graduating for the first time and it might be the first in their family to be walking stage so it’s really important for them to be recognized for all their accomplishments.”

She noted this year’s Valedictorian is Geraldine Bob from Sugar Cane who has been going to TRU since 2007 completing quite a few diplomas and certificates, and over Covid completed her Master’s of Education through the University’s Open Learning.

The Commencement Ceremony at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake will be held Friday, May 27 at 2 pm.