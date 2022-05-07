- Advertisement -

With Mothers Day just around the corner, it’s important to know what the weather will be before going out.

For anyone who has plans to go out this Mother’s Day weekend, the weather wont be to bad today, and into Sunday.

“In the Cariboo, it’s a nice day today (May 7th) with fair weather and cumulative clouds, however the temperature is a little on the cool side with a high of 12.” says Yimei Li, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“Tomorrow, it’ll be a nice day to start with, but there’ll be some increase in cloudiness for the Cariboo in the late afternoon, that’ll bring about a 30% chance of showers late afternoon into the evening.”

100 Mile House however will have a 30% chance of showers for both today (May 7th) and on Mother’s Day.