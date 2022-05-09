- Advertisement -

In an attempt to reduce some items ending up in the landfill the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will be holding a special this weekend.

The annual Spring Free your Things weekend will be taking place this Saturday, May 14th and Sunday, May 15th in Williams Lake.

Chief Green Officer with the Society Oliver Berger said they’ve been holding this event for the past couple of years and it’s all about promoting the Share Society.

“Usually we run two, one in May and another near the Father’s Day weekend. We try to make it Cariboo wide but this one we’re going run within Williams Lake and the boundary areas, the 150, Dog Creek, and Wildwood.”

Berger said for those who live on the fringe and would like to be involved is to try and get their neighbors involved because most people may not drive out there for one address but if there are four or five they might definitely make the trip out there to see what’s available.

To be a part of the annual Spring Free your Things weekend Berger said to email or personal message the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society your address plus postal code along with a brief description of your free items by Friday, May 13th at 10 pm.

“We always get a lot of last-minute sign-ups and that’s always exciting.” Berger said, “ It’s a huge success, I think everyone that participates usually gets rid of over half of their stuff and you really don’t have to do anything just put it in a box at the end of your driveway and tag it with a free sign and the next thing you know it’s gone. It’s a super-easy way to declutter and I think people really enjoy that part of it.”

For more information and how to register for the Free your Things weekend visit the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Facebook Page.