Residents in the Cariboo can now share online their feedback and discuss ways to improve the BC Transit experience in their communities.

Voice of the Rider is an effort to drive community engagement on all projects and transit future planning, understand the satisfaction level of their riders, and gather valuable recommendations and suggestions to improve the overall transit experience.

“We really want to hear from our customers,” BC Transit Spokesperson Jamie Weiss said, “and people that might be considering taking public transit. Maybe you’ve never gotten on the bus before and maybe there’s a barrier, something getting in the way, we want to hear from you., what will it take for you to try public transit. Voice of the Rider is an effort to drive community engagement, not just on our service but on projects that we’re working on and infrastructure projects, and new facilities we’re building. We really want to engage with people because the way we can provide the best service possible is by finding out what we’re doing right and what we can do better.”

And even though Voice of the Rider was newly launched, Weiss said they’ve been carrying out online engagement for a while.

“This basically pulls it all into one place. This will provide information on projects so people can follow them from start to finish and also then engage on our transit future planning as well so really it’s a one-stop-shop for all public transit engagement for people to share their insight and their thoughts on how to make the service better in their communities.”

He added the survey takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete and can be found online at engage.bctransit.com