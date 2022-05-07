In a media release, it was stated that more than 50 First Nations and local governments are receiving their share of more than $1.9 million.

This is for the provincial emergency preparedness funding to help improve the emergency support services (ESS) in their communities.

The release says that the funding will support communities building capacity to provide ESS through equipment purchases and volunteer recruitment, retention and training. The ESS funding is part of a $189 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which is managed through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM). This supports programs that strengthen the resilience of First Nations communities, local governments and residents.

Communities in the Cariboo that will be getting some of the funding include:

100 Mile House and District Reception Centre mobilization (Total funding: $21,071.47)

Tsilhqot’in National Government – regional emergency response for Tsilhqot’in communities (Total approved funding: $172,000)

The Tsilhqot’in National Government includes six bands.

For more information about the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, you can visit the UBCM webpage.