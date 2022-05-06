The Cariboo will have a bit of local sports to look forward to this weekend, along with athletes to cheer for.

The BC High School Rodeo‘s north and south regions will be meeting up for rodeos in Quesnel this weekend. Some athletes from the Cariboo are sitting in the top 3 of multiple categories for the season. These include Quesnel’s Jordyn Farmer, and Tyson Roberts. In Williams Lake, there’s Hailey Waterhouse, and Lac La Hache’s Will Roberts. Next weekend, north region’s rodeo will be in Chetwynd, where as the south region will be in Merritt.

Two Cariboo players apart of Team BC will be travelling to Nova Scotia tomorrow for the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. The two Cariboo players that will be apart of this trip are Hixon’s Cricket Colebank, and Williams Lake’s Trishanna Dan. Sunday will be practice day for the team, with the first game starting on Monday against Saskatchewan.

It’s the second weekend for the BC Motocross Championship Series, which is being held in Kelowna. Several racers from the Cariboo will be competing. The top 3 after the first weekend of racing are Quesnel’s Brad Dunn and Adam Smith, Williams Lake’s Brock Hoyer, Annalyse Lopushinsky and Noah Porter. The BC Motocross Championship Series will be in Quesnel the Victoria Day long weekend.

A couple divisions of the Great White North Lacrosse League will be having games in Quesnel this weekend. Last weekend, the season for minor lacrosse in the Cariboo kicked off in Williams Lake. Next weekend, Quesnel will host lacrosse games again. The competition continues until June, with provincials in July.

Staying in the same topic as lacrosse, the Quesnel Crossfire had another loss in the Prince George senior men’s lacrosse league. The final score for that game was 14-1, for the Assault. The next game is this Sunday in Prince George, where the Crossfire will Face the Devils. That game will start at 11:00am.

At least one Cariboo lacrosse player will be at the U-14 Provincial tryouts in Langley this weekend. Tyler Beaulne from Williams Lake will be at the tryouts tomorrow and Sunday at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse, in hopes to make Team BC. The U-14 boys National Lacrosse Championships are in Langley in the middle of August.

One of the first golf tournaments of the season will be taking place this weekend in Quesnel. It’ll be the first ever Quesnel Ladies 4 Ball Texas Scramble. The tournament will be tomorrow at the Quesnel Golf Club. The start will be at 1pm with a maximum of 20 teams.