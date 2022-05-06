The unemployment rate in the Cariboo region is down from last year but up from last month.

Vincent Ferrao is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada.

“The unemployment rate came in at 4.5 percent in April and that’s down compared to 6.1 percent a year ago.”

The 4.5 percent is up from 3.7 in March however.

Ferrao says there were 5,400 more people working in the region last month compared to a year ago.

“This April there were 90.500 people employed. A year ago it was a bit less at 86,100. The increases were in healthcare and social assistance. Also a little bit in educational services. Construction is up a bit and so was manufacturing. In terms of what declined, these are small changes. Accommodation and Food Services showed a decline.”

Ferrao says the national unemployment rate is sitting at 5.2 percent, down from 5.5 a month ago, and BC’s jobless rate in April was 5.4 percent, tied with Ontario for third in the country.

Quebec is by far the lowest at just 3.9 percent and Manitoba came in at an even 5 percent.

Provincial unemployment rates in April

Quebec 3.9%

Manitoba 5.0

BC 5.4

Ontario 5.4

Saskatchewan 5.5

Alberta 5.9

Nova Scotia 6.0

New Brunswick 7.0

PEI 8.1

Newfoundland/Labrador 10.8