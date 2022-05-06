The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society (CCYFS) will be returning with their show in Williams Lake after being absent since 2019.

The theme of this year’s show will be Roaring Fiddles in the 1920’s, which will be centred around radio. the event will cover music, dancing, acting, and will even have a storyline to follow.

After the CCYFS’ absence of shows for the past few years, you cant help but wonder how everyone apart of the show is feeling.

“Super excited. Super like, I don’t know, I can just kind of feel the energy and the hum at our last practices.” says Ingrid Johnston, Artistic Director for the Craiboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society.

“They’re a little bit jittery, so we haven’t been able to play a lot in the last couple years, so this is a chance to showcase the kids.”

Since covid has put a halt on the CCYFS shows for the past couple years, it’s given more time for the performers to practice and prepare for this years show.

“We’ve kept practicing, so its been kind of 3 years of working on this music. We thought that we would be performing a year ago, but the kids have really kept on learning.”

The shows will be on May 14th, which will be an evening show, and 15th, which is a matinee show, at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex. You can get tickets on eventbrite or at The Open Book.