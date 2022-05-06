The 2022 Cowboy Hall of Fame has got some new inductees that were released yesterday (May 5th).

The Cowboy Hall of Fame preserves the cowboys stories and honours the legacies that they set in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

“We have three inductees. We have Henry Castillou, under the Builder of Western Culture category, Charles Woodward, under the Builder of Western Culture as well, and Norman Lindley, under Horseman.” says Karena Sokolan, Marketing Coordinator for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Sokolan added that to get inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame, the person needs to be nominated by somebody else to qualify. They also have to be nominated by two people before November 1st of that year.

For more information about the Cowboy Hall of Fame, you can visit the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin, or their webpage.