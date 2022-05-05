ICBC have put out a release giving caution to drivers to slow down this summer, as speed related crashes rise.

In the release put out by ICBC, it says that Police and ICBC will be launching a month long campaign to warn drivers that are driving to fast on the roads. Even in ideal conditions, there can be tragic consequences if you drive to fast.

Police will be targeting speeding drivers during the month of May, along with Speed Watch volunteers. The volunteers will be set up in different communities to remind drivers of the speed they’re travelling.

The release says speeding still remains as the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C. with eight people, on average, killed in crashes every month from May, all the way through to September.

The faster you drive on the roads, the more time and power your vehicle needs to stop. It’s important to slow down so you can see more of the road, and have more time to react.

“We need everyone to do their part to shift the culture around dangerous and high-risk driving behaviours.” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s Vice-President Customer Experience and Public Affairs, in the release.

“Reducing your speed gives you more time to react and helps ensure that everyone on the road arrives at their destination safely.”

In the Southern Interior, which ICBC includes the Cariboo in, 37 speed-related crashes causing injury or death happen every month now through the summer.