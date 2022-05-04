Since 2010 National Red Dress day has been observed throughout the country and here in the Cariboo.

The Red Dress Project created it to raise awareness while honoring the memory of the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Executive Director of the Quesnel Tillicum Friendship Centre, Tony Goulet, said they will be holding a National day of Awareness event from noon until 4 which everyone is welcome to attend.

“It will be here at the Friendship Centre and we’ll start with an opening prayer, some smudging, drumming, hoop dancers, and we’ll have a healing circle.”

Goulet added that it’s important to recognize what happened to these Indigenous women and girls.

“We feel the awareness is what we need to do. The message that’s out there and what we are saying is no more stolen sisters, so we take that to heart and we really take that as let’s get awareness out there and make sure that we don’t lose our sisters.”

In Williams Lake, a Red Dress Day observance will be hosted by the Cariboo Friendship Society on the upper level of the Stampede Grounds parking lot starting at 1 and everyone is welcome.