Mitch Love behind the bench at Saskatoon (photo supplied by WHL)

37-year old Mitch Love, who played his minor hockey in Quesnel and grew up in the city, led the Stockton Heat to a Pacific Division record 97 points in his first year behind the bench of the AHL club.

It was Stockton’s first-ever division championship with a record of 45-16-5-2.

Under Love’s leadership, the Heat set team records for wins and there were also several players that set individual records as well.

Love joined the Calgary Flames organization after coaching Saskatoon in the Western Hockey League.

He has also been behind the bench for Canada’s World Junior team on two occasions as an assistant coach, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2021.