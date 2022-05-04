The City of Quesnel will host the 32nd annual Minerals North Conference and Trade Show in May of next year.

Mayor Bob Simpson says they were supposed to host it back in 2020.

“And of course COVID has kiboshed that for not just 2020 but 2021 so we did let the organization know that we would be happy to host it again and we have been awarded it for 2023. Hosting these size conferences is part of our economic transition strategy, it’s why we invested in the arena precinct and will continue to quite frankly invest in that whole area, because it is an opportunity for us to showcase our city and all the investments and modernization we’re making here.”

Simpson says it’s appropriate that they are hosting it with what has been happening in the region.

“Quesnel is becoming a mining hub again with the Osisko Development, the Barkerville Gold Mine, which has some really interesting features on modern day mining, the dry stack tailings, the use of self guided electric vehicles for hauling, the way they’re going to bore rather than explode for the underground, so that’s really quite a high profile project.”

Simpson says there is also the Artemis Gold project, and he says he understand that both Mount Polley and Gibralter are looking at reopening plans as well.

He says there will also be a more miners living in our community as the Osikso Development proceeds.