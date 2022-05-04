During the recent City Council meeting, a request was made to have a dry grad parade for June 11th.

The request also outlines the route the parade will be taking and asked that RCMP, public health officer give approval and further, emergency services be so advised and staff put up barricades for the event.

The parade itself will be taking place at 5:00pm, with staging at 4:00pm.

The parade route will start at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, eventually going across Oliver Street, and then behind the Shoppers Drug Mart to the side entrance to the stampede grounds.

The evening event will be hosted at the stampede grounds, with the theme being “Starry Night”.

This years event will be the 33rd year of dry grad celebrations.