Michael Hogan at Northern FanCon with members of the 501st Legion. (Photo credit Christos Sagiorgis)

(With files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

A full sized frame of a helicopter is being built into a spaceship in Prince George, which will be auctioned off to help a Northern Fancon favorite.

Michael Hogan, a star on the show Battlestar Galactica, fell and hit his head back in Febraury of 2020.

He sustained a major brain bleed, and has been struggling with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment and an inability to swallow.

Fancon Organizer Norm Coyne said he wanted to do something to help Hogan’s family through his long and complicated recovery.

“I thought: what if we do a live prop build with a filmmaker, and then what if it was turning a helicopter into a spaceship, and then what if we auctioned that off to raise funds for Michael Hogan?”

Coyne said he had been offered the frame of a helicopter by Tempest Aviation Group.

But the support didn’t stop there, prop builder Aaron Harrison, who has worked on shows like Arrow and Lost in Space will be leading the project.

Selen Alpay, owner of Canadian Tire in Prince George, is also helping by covering Harrison’s airfare and accomodations.

“The ship that is being built is very much inspired by a Raptor gunship from Battlestar Galactica,” said Coyne.

“This build is both a beautiful tribute to Hogan and a means of helping this amazing man and his family.”

Battlestar Galactica costar Aaron Douglas will also be on hand for the dedication of the ship.

The ship will be on display at Fancon from May 13th to the 15th, and bids will be accepted through the Northern Fancon website until 5pm on the 15th.