The Ministry of Forests and BC Wildfire Services have stated that effective noon on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the 100 Mile Forest District. This will be to prevent human-caused wildfires, and protect public safety.

The release says that if anyone is conducting a category 3 open fire anywhere in 100 Mile Forest District’s jurisdiction, must extinguish it by noon on Wednesday, May 4th.

The prohibition will remain in place until October 1st, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The prohibition does not ban campfires that are half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, and doesn’t apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

The prohibition doesn’t ban category 2 fires as well, which includes one or two concurrently burning piles, which are up to two metres high by three metres wide, or the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

The category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, crown lands and private lands. However, it does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place, and is serviced by a fire department.

The release states that anyone who is found violating the ban may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the violation contributes or causes a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555.