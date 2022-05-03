100 Mile House RCMP was called out to a vehicle fire at 6:39 last (Monday) night at Wrangler Way and Highway 97.

When they arrived, officers observed a Camper Van fully engulfed in flames near the Visitor’s Centre.

While there, Police said another call came in about a woman attempting to light a fire behind the 100 Mile Library on Birch Avenue.

Members attended and located a woman well known to them.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said in a release “There was no evidence of another fire being started at the library, however, the woman did have visual evidence on her person that she was involved in some kind of fire event. Evidence was gathered at the scene of the van fire from other witnesses, including photos taken of the suspect at the scene, which linked the fire at the van to this suspect.”

The woman was arrested and has been released from custody by way of an Undertaking with numerous conditions.

Her name cannot yet be released as no charges have been sworn against her by Crown Counsel.

“The registered owner of the van, who is from the Anahim Lake area, had been living in the van for several months and it had all his worldly possessions,” Nielsen said, “Police were able to have CMHA Outreach offer assistance to the man and got him a place to stay for the night.” M

The van was seized for investigative purposes by an RCMP fire investigator.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video of this event is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP.