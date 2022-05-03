If you thought April temperatures were cooler than usual in the Cariboo, you were right.

“In Quesnel, we saw an average of 3.5 degrees when we would expect to see 6.4 degrees so it’s somewhere around 3 degrees colder for the month of April.” Derrek Lee, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, “That ranks as the 9th coldest April on record. For Williams Lake, the average temperature was 2.7 degrees when it should be 5 degrees and that ranks as the 5th coolest April on record. Precipitation wise, Quesnel received 17 millimetres and the average is 24.5 and Williams Lake saw 15 millimetres as opposed to the average 22 millimetres.”

There were also 5 record lows set.

Lee said on April 13th Quesnel was minus 10.1 overnight and the previous record was minus 7.2 from 1970.

That same day in Williams Lake the high was 2.2 degrees beating the record of 2.8 from 1965 and that night the low was minus 11.6 and the old record was minus 8.4 from 1981.

“On April 15th another record for Williams Lake for the low overnight temperature was minus 8.3 degrees previous record was minus 6.6 degrees from the year 2000. And April 16th in Quesnel the overnight low as minus 9.1 degrees and the old record was minus 8.9 degrees from 1909.”

Lee added that temperatures this month for Williams Lake and Quesnel will be holding steady in the low teens and looking ahead to June it’s looking like the trend is to continue for below normal highs.