It was a good night for the home team in front of a full house at the Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel on Saturday night.

Local fighters went two for two in the main events at Rumble #29.

Robyn “Hands of granite” Grant won a unanimous decision over Callea Rocque of Surrey.

That was the rubber match out of three fights between those two.

And Brityn “Hurricane” Carter won a unanimous decision over Lily Meredith of Chilliwack.

Looking ahead, Carter will be competing in the Calgary Cup on the May 13th weekend, and both Carter and Grant will be going to the Wonder Women event in Sooke the following weekend.