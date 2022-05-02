The population was up in the Williams Lake area and 100 Mile House, and down slightly in the Quesnel area.

According to the 2021 census, Stats Canada says there are 23,608 people in the Williams Lake area, up 495 from 2016.

The District of 100 Mile House saw its population rise by 10 to 1,928.

And the Quesnel area saw a decline of 33 people to 23,113.

The City of Quesnel has 9,889 people according to the 2021 census, which was up 10 from 2016.

The City of Williams Lake came in at 10,947, which was up by 194 over the previous census.

Some of the numbers for the Cariboo Regional District can be found below.

Williams Lake has the youngest population in the Cariboo with an average age of 42.9.

Quesnel comes in at 44.3, and 100 Mile has an average age of 49.8.

The largest population outside of the Lower Mainland is Victoria with just over 397 thousand people.

Kelowna is at 222, 162, which is up by 14 percent over 2016, which is the biggest increase in BC.

Kamloops is at 114.142, and Prince George has 89,490 people.

POPULATION IN 2021 FOR CRD AREAS

Area A (Red Bluff/Quesnel South) 6,169 (-65)

Area B (Bouchie Lake/Quesnel West) 3,864 (+22)

Area C (Barlow/Barkerville) 1,239 (+14)

Area I (Nazko/West Fraser) 1,485 (+50)

Area D (McLeese Lake/Williams Lake North 2,870 (-59)

Area E (Dog Creek/South Lakeside) 4,112 (-48)

Area F (150 Mile/Horsefly/Likely) 4,792 (+238)

Area G (108 Mile/Lac La Hache) 5,312 (+156)