Many dignitaries were on hand this morning to help raise funds for the Peter Skeene Ogden Dry Grad in 100 Mile House.

Pizza Day, which was put on hold the past two years due to COVID-19, took place over the airwaves of Country 840.

“It went great,” Morning Host Chris Adams said, “our goal was 300 and we exceeded it as we always do, the community is just fantastic when we run one of these fundraisers. The last count was, I believe 348 is what we wound up with, and of course, there are still coming in and you can still pledge here at the station.”

Adams added that the last Pizza Day back in 2019 managed to raise a total of 417 pizzas with each one representing a $10 donation.