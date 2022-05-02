**Update May 2 2022**

A 45-year-old wanted man who was considered violent is now in Police custody.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen confirmed that Cameron Tucciarone was safely arrested on all outstanding warrants by RCMP in Airdrie Alberta.

Nielsen said 100 Mile House RCMP working with Crown Counsel in Williams Lake, was able to have the warrants for BC extended to Alberta, so Tucciarone is being brought back to BC to appear in provincial court sometime this week.

BC Sheriffs are now working on arranging transport

Original Story APRIL 28 2022

100 Mile House RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old wanted man.

Police said Cameron Tucciarone is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault by choking, assault, uttering threats, breach of undertaking, fail to comply with probation order, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a controlled substance and breach of release order.

Police said Tucciarone should be considered violent and should not be approached, if you locate him, call your local police immediately.

Tucciarone is described as a Caucasian male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Cameron Tucciarone, or where he may be, contact the 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers.