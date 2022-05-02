The City of Williams Lake is currently in the final stretch to get its disc golf course.

An update was given during City Council this week (April 26th) determining what the next steps were, and how close everything was from kicking off.

City staff and a company from Vancouver met at Boitanio Park on Saturday to discuss the course, and to bring disc golf to life in Williams Lake.

The City received $341,625.00 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund which not only goes towards the disc golf course, but also upgrades to the Scout Island washrooms.

The cost portion for the City of Williams Lake is $113,875.00.

In a City report, it was revealed that the installation of the disc golf course would begin in June of this year. The Scout Island Washrooms would begin in September of this year.

It was also noted during the Council meeting, that the new disc golf course should help clean up Boitanio Park as well.