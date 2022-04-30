Residents in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding will be heading to the polls in a by-election today.

The residents of that area will be voting for a new MLA.

The previous MLA for the area was former BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson.

In the 2020 Provincial Election, Wilkinson won the riding with 56.04% of the vote in the riding.

Wilkinson stepped down as the leader of the BC Liberals in November 2020.

The candidates vying for the spot today are:

Jeannette Ashe, NDP

Dallas Brodie, Conservative

Kevin Falcon, BC Liberals (Party Leader)

Sandra Fil0sof-Schipper, Libertarian

Wendy Hayko, BC Greens

Voting will run until 8:00 p.m..