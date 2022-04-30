The crazy popular Golden Buckle Hunt, hosted by the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex, is back for it’s second installment.

The Golden Buckle Hunt was created in 2021 with a goal to motivate residents to get outdoors, and explore the different hiking and riding trails in and around Williams Lake.

In a media release, Kaitlyn Atkinson, Manager of Recreation and Leisure Services said “The positive response, feedback and level of participation we saw from the community really blew us away.”

For four weeks throughout the month of May, the Golden Buckle will be hidden somewhere on a trail or hiking spot in Williams Lake. All locations where the Golden Buckle will be hidden are family friendly.

Participants of this event are tasked to keep an eye on the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex’s social media channels. These include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

These are where you can find the first clue, which will be released on May 1st, May 8th, May 15th and May 22nd.

Once the buckle is found, participants are asked to take a photo with the buckle at its hidden location and email it to recreation@williamslake.ca to be entered into a draw for a prize.

Throughout the contest and at the end of each week, photos will be shared on social media.