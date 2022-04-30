The City of Williams Lake is encouraging residents to take part in Emergency Preparedness Week.

Each day from May 1st to 7th, the City will share vital interactive tips and procedures on Facebook, Twitter and their website to help residents be more prepared in the event of a disaster or emergency.

They will include topics like steps to take for emergency planning, how to build a household emergency kit, communicating during a disaster, planning and preparing for seniors and those with additional needs, and how to build an emergency kit.

In a release, Director of Protective Services, Erick Peterson said “As our region is aware, emergencies and disasters can occur at any moment and without warning. With a little preparation, you can respond quickly to help yourself and others.”

For more information, or if you are interested in volunteering to help out locally with Emergency Support Services, contact Dave Dickson, Emergency Support Services Director, at ddickson@williamslake.ca.