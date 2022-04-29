Natalia Williams and Iryna Kheralova will be holding an event in Quesnel tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon to raise money to help Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion.

They will be at the College of New Caledonia from 1 until 3 o’clock.

Williams says says her family is separated right now.`

“The men stayed in Ukraine and they fight. Women, they go from town Kramatorsk to Poland.”

Williams says they left quickly, which was fortunate, because she says the Russians bombed the railway station they left in a few days later.

“There were four thousand people there waiting for trains to leave the war zone. And in these artillery attacks many people, it is a town where my family left, and they were in distress because their relatives and friends were at this railway station. It was awful to hear about this.”

She says one woman she knows is lucky to be alive as they was a little late in getting to the train station before it was shelled.

Williams, fighting back tears, says her family left with nothing.

Kheralova will also be sharing stories.

Her family is in a town that is currently occupied by the Russian army.

Williams says she will talk about what it`s like.

“Where the Russian army brought their Russian “peace”, and what that means in an occupied town. It is hard to live by Russians rules because they try to tell people that they suffered from Ukrainian Nazi and they brought to them a better life. What does that mean better life ? What happened during those 2 months of war in this town ? She will tell a lot of stories that she heard from her relatives.”

In addition to taking donations to charity, she says they will also be selling Ukrainian homemade jewelry and clothing, with all of those proceeds also going to help the people of Ukraine.