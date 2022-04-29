Williams Lake City Council had a discussion which covered the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD), and the capital funding requests for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

The CCRHD said in an email that the Board was pleased to support the majority of requests that were made. However, The Board noted that they do not support the request for the long-term care bus for Deni-House.

Councillor Ivan Bonnell spoke out at City Council saying that Council sent a letter asking to reconsider their position, but CCRHD did not give consideration to Councils request.

To watch the discussion on the long-term bus, you can find it here (Timestamp: 1:12:28 – 1:15:42)

The CCRHD says they first considered the request on February 4th, then reconsidered the particular request on February 25th.

Interior Health put in their request that “recreational outings are critical to the quality of life for persons in care at this site.” They also noted that the benefits include decreased feelings of isolation, lower stress levels, and more.

The vehicle purchase is for 7-14 people and is equipped with a wheelchair lift. The new bus will be replacing the 2013 model.

During City Council, Councillor Bonnell stated that he wants residents to send a letter to CCRHD to have the long term bus for Deni-House.