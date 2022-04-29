Fox Mountain Brewing Company is looking to make their current patio permanent, after sending in an application to City Council on Tuesday (April 26th).

The owner of Fox Mountain Brewing thinks that having the permanent patio in place will have a positive impact on the community.

As to what the next steps are to get their license after the review of the application, it seems as it’ll be up to Council.

“The resolution from the council meeting will be sent as a part of the package that was referred to the City when I applied for the liquor license.” says Dave Reedman, Owner and Brewer at Fox Mountain Brewing Company.

“Now it just goes back to them and depends how quickly they get it done.”

Reedman also noted that the application to Council was to get the City’s approval for the liquor license changed to make the patio space permanently licensed.

Fox Mountain has had their temporary patio due to covid, but with restrictions easing up, They’re looking to build the patio up so it can be there for the long term.