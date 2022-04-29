100 Mile House RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

Caili Rae Hendley was reported missing by her family and Police said Hendley was last seen in the Kamloops area on April 21st, 2022, and is believed to be frequenting the Tranquille Road area of Kamloops.

Hendley is a Caucasian female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes, and has piercings in her ears, lip, and nose, and a flower tattoo on her collar bone.

Police said the family is extremely concerned for her well-being.

If you see Hendley or know her whereabouts, please call the 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or your local police.