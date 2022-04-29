There will be boxing in Quesnel on Saturday night.

The Two Rivers Boxing Club is hosting rumble #29 at 7 o’clock in the West Park Mall.

Doors open at 6.

Coach Wally Doern says there are a dozen bouts, including Quesnel’s Brytyn Carter against Lily Meredith of Chilliwack in the semi-main event.

“It’s going to be a good one. Brityn won a close decision over her in Vancouver. And I would like to also add that both of these girls are provincial team members. Lily has fought in the nationals before, so it’s going to be quite an exciting bout. They’re both very fast, good boxers.”

The main event has Quesnel’s Robyn Grant up against Callea Rocque of Surrey.