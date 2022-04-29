The City of Williams Lake, along with Interior Health, is lifting the precautionary boil water advisory for Zone 2 of the City’s west side water distribution system.

The advisory was originally issued on April 21st and affected the entire Westridge and golf course subdivisions. This also included properties on Hodgson Road from Terra Ridge to Dog Creek Road. Deer Park Terrace, the Terra Ridge strata complex and the pioneer Complex, as well as Lutheran Church.

Residents on Woodland Drive connected to City water were also impacted.

“We’ve had I believe this is the second that was a boil water advisory, the other was back in January of 2021.” says Pat Mahood, Manager of Public Works.

“There has been a number of breaks in that area, hence why we’ve replaced the piece of pipe with a heavier duty HDPE piece of pipe.”

Mahood didn’t know the exact reason why breaks are happening so soon, but speculates it’s due to ground movement.