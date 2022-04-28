(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George is currently looking for a suspect following another stranger sexual assault in the city.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were notified of an incident after the victim stated she was walking in the area of Monterey Road West and the Hart Highway when a man approached her for information.

He then went behind her and groped her before leaving the area on foot.

The suspect is described as:

– Caucasian male

– Thin build

– 35-40 years old

– Has a beard

– Wearing a toque and grey hoodie at the time of the assault

“The investigation to date does not indicate this is connected to the stranger sex assault from March. Stranger-on-stranger assaults are typically rare, so it is concerning to us that we have had two in the span of a month. Police would like to identify this suspect in order to safeguard the public and further the investigation,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“We are asking everyone to be extra vigilant when they are in situations by themselves, and to trust their instincts if a situation does not feel right.”

Investigators are currently seeking any video surveillance or dashcam footage from this area of town between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

On March 27th, the RCMP received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a housing complex on the 2600 block of Replace Drive. The victim was showing the unit to the male suspect before receiving unwanted contact.

Since then, the person of interest turned himself in to the police on April 21st.