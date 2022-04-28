The first events of the 2022 Canadian Pro Rodeo Association season were held this past weekend.

Two former Quesnel cowgirls cashed cheques in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Lane Wills was the runner-up in the first ever spring break-up event in Dawson Creek for more than 18-hundred dollars in earnings.

Melissa Thiessen was 8th for just under 425 dollars.

Events are planned for Crowsnest Pass and Drayton Valley, Alberta this coming weekend. (April 29-May 1)