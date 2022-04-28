Oliver Street Bar and Grill is looking to kick off the spring and summer season with opening up its patio soon.

This comes as the restaurant put in an application to City Council for an outdoor license.

“They pushed the temporary’s to test us back again another year, so ultimately we have another year of temporary usage if we wanted.” says Corey Evjen, owner of Oliver Street Bar and Grill.

“I just wanted to get the job done, I do want to keep it. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do, so I went forward this year.”

Evjen added that the patio should be ready to go tomorrow, with all the furniture being set up in the next week or so.

He also says that they are super excited for everyone to come down to enjoy it, and believes that the patio will have a positive impact on the community.