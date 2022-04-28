Today (April 28) is the National Day of Mourning that has been observed in communities across the country since its inception 40 years ago.

First Vice President of United Steelworkers Local 1-2017, Andrew Deley is one of the organizers of this morning’s ceremony that will be held at the cenotaph at Williams Lake City Hall.

Deley said it will be open to the public as it is a very important day for a lot of people.

“It’s a bittersweet time when we get to work together with our plant managers, our mill managers, and all the staff on that side of the operation. We get this commitment that we are all working towards safety and help in getting everyone home. It’s good that we can align on this and it makes any progress that we make towards it all the better it’s just so hard when you think back to the cost of it all.”

This will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started that there will be an in-person ceremony

“It is open to the public. We know this is a very important day to a lot of people and that’s why we’re pushing so hard to make sure that it continues to happen. We are still trying to find our feet after this pandemic and just meeting in person is still hard for people,” Deley said.

CUPE members created this day to remember workers who lost their lives on the job and to inspire others to advocate to prevent further tragedies.

The National Day of Mourning ceremony in Williams Lake will begin this morning at 10:30 and end with a moment of silence at 11.