This week (April 24th-30th) is National Volunteer Week, and Interior Health is extending its gratitude to over 4,800 people who’ve volunteered across the region.

In a media release, Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior health, said ” Thank you to everyone volunteering with Interior Health across the region.”

Interior Health said it’s grateful for the efforts of countless hospital foundation, auxiliary staff and volunteers who are dedicated to advancing health care through fundraising and support services.

“We have foundations and auxiliaries that spent countless hours fundraising for our local sites, and our teams to have new equipment and things to support the team and providing care.” says Natalie Kulyk, director of clinical operations in the Cariboo.

“We have people that come and dedicate their time, and sit and play ukulele in long term care with the residents.”

This years theme for National Volunteer Week is ‘Volunteering is Empathy in Action’. Interior Health says the phrase captures the importance of volunteer contributions to our health system perfectly.