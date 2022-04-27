The City of Williams Lake is looking to strengthen their communities services.

The purpose of this application was to seek approval to apply to UBCM for a grant to strengthen communities’ services for project activities.

The amount for the grant would be $112,500.00, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Cariboo Chilcotin Branch.

This would be the City’s second application to this fund and will have a focus on providing support to the local CMHA Branch, who is the operations contractor for BC Housing Temporary Warming Shelter.

The application will go to fund for a “lived experience” facilitator, which will engage those who are experiencing homelessness. This will demonstrate and encourage a path forward and secure housing. The second piece of the application would be to provide additional funds to the CMHA for onsite over-night security, which would be for the temporary shelter space.

Council has previously contributed towards site security, which was from the same funding.

There are no shared cost requirements for this stream through UBCM, and the City will be managing the grants and reporting back to UBCM on project outcomes.