A trial date has been set for one of two people charged in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in 100 Mile House.

25-year old Keldon Rivard is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on January 23rd of next year.

Rivard is facing one count each of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Charges against a second person, 26-year old Mahayla Miller, were stayed.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the Husky gas station back on September 23rd of 2021.

Police say their investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store holding a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.

No one was hurt.