100 Mile Fire Rescue has found a replacement for the vacant Deputy Chief position.

Dave Bissat is no stranger to the department or the community of 100 Mile House.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said Bissat comes with experience as a paid-on-call member of 100 Mile Fire Rescue which included the ranks of firefighter, lieutenant, and Captain.

“We’re very lucky and appreciated the fact we had an internal applicant that was able to apply who was qualified and Dave Bissat is our new Deputy Chief so we promoted him from paid-on-call Captain. He spent over ten years in our department and now is our career Deputy Chief.”

Hollander added that he was happy that he could promote from within the department and has someone who knows the community very well.

“I was happy to see him apply. I did go external at the same time I went internal throughout the

country. I got applications from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and BC. Fire Service is very competitive and a lot of people don’t realize that’s career positions.”

Bissat will be responsible for numerous duties including all of the training within the department, assigning people to courses, hosting courses, track training, and making sure 100 Mile Fire Rescue is in compliance with standards and work safe requirements.

Bissat replaces former career Deputy Chief Brandon Bougie.