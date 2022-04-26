An Earth Day event that was held recently in Williams Lake proved that many hands do make light work.

This past Friday (April 22) the second annual big litter pick that was put on by several local organizations saw a number of residents come together to help clean up the Lake City’s downtown core.

“We had a big litter pick starting from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot,” Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Program Coordinator Amber Gregg said, “In total I believe the final tally was roughly around 200 pounds of trash that was picked from the surrounding area.”

Gregg added that last year when they first started the big litter pick around 140 pounds of garbage was collected.

Organizations that put on the big litter pick up included Trevor Bigg and EXP Realty, Big Brothers and Big Sisters Williams Lake, NextGen Mercatile Refillery, the Lions Club, and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.