The Alzheimer Society of BC will be offering a free webinar for Cariboo Caregivers, families, and people living with early-stage dementia.

Staying healthy in a time of change and uncertainty will be available online starting tomorrow (April 27) afternoon at two and will cover self-care tips and techniques.

Laurie DeCross a Support and Education Coordinator for the Northern Alzheimer Society of BC said people affected by dementia have experienced overall stress due to all the social isolation and lack of services as a result of COVID-19 over the last couple of years.

“According to a survey that was conducted by the Alzheimer Society of BC during the COVID-19 pandemic, about 58 percent of caregivers and 62 percent of people living with dementia agreed that the pandemic had increased their overall stress. And for the past 2 years, we have increased the frequency of our webinars from monthly to weekly to ensure the support and resources they need are available to them. We have seen an increase in Dementia Help Line calls overall in the Province and formal referrals through the Province of BC so this is good timing for this webinar.”

DeCross noted if you live in an area that has no internet connection and you’d like to access tomorrow’s webinar that you can call the dementia helpline and they’ll help you register it.

The Alzheimer Society has been resuming many of the in-person sessions that were put on pause in March 2020, while continuing to offer online programming options to ensure that Cariboo residents can access the support they need in ways that work best for them.

To learn more about the webinar on self-care, plus other upcoming webinar topics you can visit

alzbc.org/webinars