Premier John Horgan has apologized after cursing in the legislature.

Horgan seemed frustrated by heckling he was getting from the Opposition as he was responding to a question about healthcare during Question Period yesterday (Monday).

He started yelling directly across the bench and ended by throwing up his hands and cursing.

That ended Question Period but not before the Speaker chastised members by asking them to behave like adults.

Shortly after Horgan tweeted that if his mother was still around, she’d be on her way to the legislature with a bar of Irish Spring. He then returned to the Legislature a few hours later and issued a formal apology.

with files from Vista Radio newswire